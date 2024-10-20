Attention diversion gang steal mobile from a bystander

Hyderabad: A video of the distraction gang was widely circulated on social media platforms on Sunday. Soon after it was discovered that the scene of offence falls under the Malkajgiri police station limits, a case was registered.

According to the purported video, which is from CCTV footage, two to three people surrounded a man near a dairy products shop in Malkajgiri. A man standing before him allegedly dropped money in order to distract his target. After the man picked up the money, he found his phone was missing and realised that the culprits had fled.



“We are trying to find these people. We have registered a case. Those involved in this case are known to be local people,” said Malkajgiri SHO B. Satyanarayana.