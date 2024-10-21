Attendance Exemption for Inter Private Candidates

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced an exemption from attendance for private candidates intending to appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) in March 2025. This exemption applies to those studying arts or humanities subjects without attending college. Candidates can apply for the exemption upon payment of the prescribed fee.



According to the press release, candidates eligible for this exemption must pay a fee of Rs.500. The deadline for payment and submission of the online application is November 20, with an additional late fee of Rs.200 applicable until December 18.

The exemption applies to candidates with a gap of one year after passing their qualifying examination, such as SSC or its equivalent. Those with a two-year gap can appear for both first and second-year exams at once. Furthermore, second-year candidates wishing to switch from sciences to arts or humanities or change their subjects within the arts stream are required to apply for this exemption.

The TGBIE also introduced a new internal assessment test for English (Part-I), which applies to both General and Vocational streams. This change will take effect for first-year candidates in 2024 and second-year candidates in 2025. Private candidates granted attendance exemptions will be required to sit for the assessment tests as per the schedule provided by the Board.

Candidates who passed their qualifying examinations outside of Telangana must obtain an eligibility certificate from the TGBIE and upload it during the online application process.