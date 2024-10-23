Attendance Drops to 69.4% in Group 1 Exams

Hyderabad: Attendance dropped in the Group 1 exams to 69.4 per cent on the second day. Of the 31,383 candidates, 21,817 appeared for the second exam on Tuesday.



A focused atmosphere prevailed in the 46 examination centres across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Just an hour before the exam, candidates could be seen reviewing their notes and then rushing inside to beat the 1.30 pm deadline.

The General Essay Paper-1 proceeded without incident, with no reports of latecomers. Notably, the candidate from Bowenpally who had attempted to jump the wall of Osmania University PG College on Monday arrived on time on Tuesday. However, his disqualification was inevitable, as he had missed the English qualifying paper.



Security remained tight on Tuesday. "We were instructed to strictly follow the rule that no cellphones are allowed inside, not even for faculty," said ACP G. Ramesh. Referring to Monday’s incident with the latecomer, he explained that despite attempts to convince the TSPSC chief supervisor to allow the student entry, the request was denied.

As the gate-closing time of 1.30 pm approached, some students of the PG College, who had come to submit exam fees, were briefly entry from 1.25 to 1.40 pm.

Many candidates reflected on the challenges leading up to the exams. "We could have prepared better if there had been no distractions," said Kartik, an aspirant. "But it’s still better than facing a re-examination. If that happens, results could be delayed for years, which would be really tough for us."

Rajesh, a candidate from Ashoknagar, praised the management at the exam centre but expressed concern that students were still burdened with unresolved issues. "The release of GO 29 diverted attention, especially as marginalised sections were excluded. It’s been hard to focus," he said, adding that candidates are awaiting the High Court's verdict on November 20.

Parents, like the students, were divided on whether latecomers should be allowed entry. "The rules apply to everyone. Students should check their exam centres a day before," said one parent. However, Rama Devi, whose brother was appearing for the exam, argued that some leniency could be shown. " They should be allowed entry until 1.40 pm. They still have 20 minutes before the exam begins."

Despite the tensions, many candidates reported that the exam itself was manageable. "It was fine—mostly general essay questions. Anyone with a decent understanding could do well," said Govardhini from Adilabad.

Sujith A., a candidate at Koti Women's college, complained about the lack of good washroom facilities. “There are hundreds of students with inadequate bathroom for men, resulting in a small queue outside which was immediately dispersed for fear of malpractice,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

Apuroopa Reddy, another candidate at the same centre, complained of absence of a proper cloakroom that could safely accommodate everybody’s belongings, including an expensive watch of a friend. “Apart from that, the exam went on smoothly and paper was relatively easier than expected. Yesterday’s was too, we hope it’ll be same in the coming days,” she said.