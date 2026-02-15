Attapur Police Arrest Man For Damaging Car And Setting Shop On Fire

Hyderabad: Attapur police arrested 24-year-old Mohammed Salman alias ‘Shooter’ Salman for trespassing into a shop, damaging a car and setting a business premises on fire in Attapur.

The complainant, 23-year-old Syed Furkhan runs a second-hand air-conditioner shop at Akber Hills in Attapur. Police said that on February 12 at around 7 pm, Sahman barged into the shop and allegedly tried to attack Furkhan with a stick. Fearing for his safety, Furkhan closed the shop for the night.

Soon after, Salman reportedly noticed a black car parked outside the shop, which belonged to Furkhan’s friend. Police said the accused broke the car’s window glass with a stick, and then set fire to Furkhan’s air conditioner shop.