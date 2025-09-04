Niranjan Backs Harish Amid Cracks in BRS

Hyderabad: Former minister T. Harish Rao, under some trenchant fire from his cousin K. Kavitha over the past two days, found support from his former cabinet colleague S. Niranjan Reddy who said the attacks on Harish Rao were part of a calculated move by some to destabilise the BRS.

Addressing a press meet at Telangana Bhavan, Niranjan Reddy, said Harish Rao’s contribution to the BRS since its inception and his role as an irrigation minister, and his loyalty to party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao have earned praise and respect from people.

“Targeting a tireless worker like Harish Rao is nothing but an utter betrayal of the BRS and Telangana,” Niranjan Reddy, who did not name Kavitha as doing this, said. The attacks on Harish Rao could not have come at a worse time when the need for the party was to have unity, he added.

“This is the time for the party to remain united and it is unfortunate that there are divisions. Harish Rao is a hard worker, dedicated to the party. Targeting him now is nothing short of a betrayal of BRS and Telangana,” he said.