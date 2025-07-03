Atrocity Victims Given 2BHK Flats

Hyderabad:In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Telangana State SC & ST Commission, in collaboration with the Cyberabad police, facilitated the distribution of 2BHK flats to victims of atrocities from SC and ST communities. A meeting was held on Wednesday at the Cyberabad police commissionerate auditorium in the presence of beneficiaries and senior officials.

Commission chairman Bakki Venkataiah said, “This is the first initiative of its kind in India to provide double-bedroom houses to atrocity victims. Of the 43 sanctioned flats, 31 have already been handed over to affected families, helping them rebuild their lives with dignity and self-respect.” On this occasion, he thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Duddilla Sridhar Babu for their support in making the initiative a reality.

Venkataiah also announced that shops would be allotted at low rent near the housing complexes to enable victims to start small businesses. Urging revenue and police officials to act with compassion and sensitivity, he stressed that all eligible victims must be covered under the housing initiative. He added that the SC & ST Commission chairmen from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have shown interest in replicating the Telangana model.

Cyberabad commissioner Avinash Mohanty said that atrocities leave lasting scars and it is essential to help victims rebuild their lives. He appreciated the Commission’s proactive efforts and sustained coordination with the police department in supporting affected families.

Additional collector of Medchal–Malkajgiri D. Vijayender Reddy noted that these homes offer not just shelter but also dignity and a fresh start.

Medchal DCP N. Koti Reddy added that supporting atrocity victims is not just a duty but a humanitarian responsibility. Welfare measures like housing, legal aid and social support, he said, restore victims’ confidence and send a strong message that the system stands with the oppressed.