Atmakur in Hanamkonda Chosen as Model Solar Village

WARANGAL: Atmakur village in Hanamkonda district has been selected as a ‘Model Solar Village’ under a state initiative to promote clean energy and rural self-sufficiency.

Parkala MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, district collector Sneha Shabarish and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (Kuda) chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy inspected the solar panels installed on houses of beneficiaries and reviewed progress of the project.

The initiative, implemented through the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO), aims to transform villages into net-zero energy zones by making them self-reliant in power generation.

In Atmakur, which has 1,825 residential electricity consumers, the first phase covers installation of 2-kilowatt solar units for 1,171 domestic connections and 7.5-kilowatt units for 468 agricultural pump sets. The state government is bearing approximately Rs 48.35 crore, after MNRE subsidies, to provide the units free of cost.

Officials said the project is expected to reduce electricity expenses for residents and farmers. Under the net-metering system, surplus power generated by households and agricultural units will be fed into the grid, enabling beneficiaries to receive compensation for excess supply.

During the visit, the officials also visited a beneficiary who recently moved into an Indiramma house and extended greetings.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA and Kuda chairman said the government intends to develop at least one model solar village in every district. They urged residents to cooperate with the installation process to ensure timely completion of the project.

The programme, presided over by village sarpanch P. Maheshwari, concluded with a review meeting involving district officials and local representatives to discuss further steps.



