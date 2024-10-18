Atithi Devo Bhava-2024 launched 

Hyderabad:The second edition of Atithi Devo Bhava-2024 was inaugurated in Hyderabad on Thursday by the Tourism, Hospitality, Media, MICE, Events, and Entertainment Committee (THMMICEE), which is an expert committee part of FTCCI.

This initiative aims to enhance the skills of 1,000 auto and cab drivers across Hyderabad, ensuring a warm welcome and safe journey for tourists. The major components of the programme include training on professional behavior, customer relations, and safety with collaboration from the Telangana police department.



The initiative reflects a commitment to improvise the tourism experience in Telangana by empowering drivers as the first point of contact for visitors.



The event was held in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.





