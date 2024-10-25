Asst. Engineer and Work Inspector of Ghatkesar Municipality in ACB Net

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Friday caught Mangurapu Rajsekhar, an Assistant Engineer (AE) of Boduppal Municipality and Incharge AE of Ghatkesar Municipality when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe amount Rs 50,000 from a complainant for showing official favour.

Rajsekhar demanded bribe to approve the Measurement Book (M-Book) and to forward the same for further processing in respect of the work done by the complainant during Ganesh immersion-2024.

In this regard, one Mede Sunni, a Work Inspector working on outsourcing basis in Ghatkesar Municipality, had already demanded and accepted a bribe Rs.30,000 from the complainant for writing the M-Book and forwarding the same to Rajsekhar.

The ACB officials arrested both Rajsekhar and Sunni and produced them before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded them to judicial custody.