Assist Education Of Kids, Victim’s Kin Urges Govt

Hyderabad:Among the victims of Monday’s bus crash near Medina in Saudi Arabia were Saleem Khan and his mother Sara Begum. A resident of Kalapather in Misri Gunj, Saleem worked as a salesperson at a footwear shop and was the only breadwinner of the family.









Saleem's wife Aziz Unnisa said when she last spoke to them on Sunday they were to board the bus in 10 minutes. "My husband told me that he would call after reaching Madina. My husband took his mother for pilgrimage as she is ageing, and assured us to take the next time," she said.



She said her other relatives were also on pilgrimage but they reached Madina well before. "They were waiting for Saleem and his mother to arrive. Later one of my relatives received information that the bus met with an accident," she said.

Aziz Unnisa urged the state government to extend assistance for her children's education. "We are living in a rented house and now it will be difficult to even pay the rent," she added.