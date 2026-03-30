Assembly Seeks Ban on Deadly Herbicide

Hyderabad: The Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to impose a complete ban on paraquat dichloride, a herbicide blamed for thousands of deaths among the farming community.

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who introduced the resolution, warned that paraquat was highly toxic, causing fatal lung and organ damage if ingested, with no antidote available. Despite restrictions requiring officer permission for purchase, he noted the chemical remains easily accessible online.

Government whip Jatoth Ramachandru Naik pressed for an immediate ban, citing suicides and environmental harm, and referred to 12 deaths in Bodrai Thanda, Dornakal mandal, within a year.

Members across parties echoed concerns, pointing out that nearly 2,000 farmers and farm workers die annually in the state due to accidental exposure or intentional consumption. The resolution seeks a total ban on the manufacture, import, sale, transport, storage, and use of paraquat.