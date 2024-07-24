Assembly resolution against discrimination towards Telangana in Budget

Hyderabad: In a strongly-worded resolution, the Telangana Legislative Assembly has registered its protest against the discrimination meted out to Telangana in the Union Budget.

The resolution moved by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was passed unanimously with all the parties approving it barring BJP members, who staged a walk out from the House demanding the withdrawal of the resolution.

The resolution accused the Central government of forsaking the federal spirit as envisioned by Dr B.R. Ambedkar in the Constitution and also violating the norms of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction over the Union Budget, the State Assembly's resolution demanded the Central government to amend the budget proposals during the ongoing budget session of Parliament to render justice to Telangana. The resolution calls for an equitable distribution of resources to ensure the state's sustainable development and uphold the federal principles of the Constitution.

The Assembly asserted that the Central government's indifference towards Telangana has been evident since the state's formation in 2014. The resolution emphasised that it is the Central government's responsibility to ensure the integrated and holistic development of all states. However, Telangana has faced repeated injustices, particularly in Budget allocations.

Citing the AP Reorganisation Act, the resolution reminded the Central government of its obligation to take all necessary steps for the sustainable development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It highlighted the Centre's failure to fulfil the promises made in the Act, which has significantly hindered Telangana's development.

The state government, led by Congress, has made numerous appeals to the Centre. Delegations, including the Chief Minister and other ministers, have met with the Prime Minister and Union ministers several times to seek financial assistance for various projects, release of funds as per the Act, and resolve long-pending issues.

Despite these efforts, the Central government has shown complete neglect towards the state's pleas and has discriminated against Telangana in budget allocations, says the resolution.