Telangana Assembly passes 12 Bills in 11 sittings

Hyderabad:The Assembly on Thursday passed the Appropriation Bill 2025, approving the state's Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. Deputy Chief Minister holding finance portfolio Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka tabled the Bill, pegging the Budget outlay at ₹3,04,965 crore.

Replying to the debate on the Bill in the House, Bhatti described the Congress government’s first full Budget as “realistic,” in contrast to the “inflated and misleading” Budgets of the previous BRS government. He noted that while the BRS increased Budget figures by 10-15 per cent annually, actual revenues never matched projections, resulting in 15-30 per cent gaps between allocations and spending.

“Had we followed your method, this year’s budget would be Rs 4.18 lakh crore. Instead, we chose a more responsible outlay, increasing it by just 4.67 per cent over last year’s Rs 2.91 lakh crore,” Bhatti said.

He accused the BRS regime of financial mismanagement, claiming Rs 3.21 lakh crore allocated over ten years for the welfare of backward communities, including SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, and EWS, remained unspent. Of this, Rs 70,774 crore earmarked under SC/ST sub-plans and welfare schemes reportedly lapsed due to unmet revenue targets.

Highlighting the Congress’ priorities, Bhatti stated that Rs 1.44 lakh crore—nearly half the budget — was allocated to welfare. “We’ve spent Rs 62,811 crore on agriculture alone, including crop loan waivers, Rythu Bharosa, and Rythu Bima,” he said.

Bhatti criticised the BRS for leaving behind unpaid bills worth Rs 40,000 crore and saddling the state with debts of over `8.19 lakh crore. He added that the Congress government incurred Rs 1.58 lakh crore in fresh debt, of which Rs 1.53 lakh crore was used to repay BRS-era borrowings.

Bhatti reaffirmed the Congress government's commitment to social justice, citing a comprehensive caste survey undertaken with over one lakh officials. Based on the survey, the government has increased allocations to various welfare bodies and schemes, including `40,000 crore for the SC Sub-Plan, Rs 100 crore for the Brahmin Parishad, and Rs 25 crore for the Vaishya Corporation.

He also announced enhanced healthcare and education spending, such as increasing Rajiv Aarogyasri’s insurance limit from `5 lakh to `10 lakh and launching “Young India Integrated Residential Schools” with Rs 11,600 crore funding.

Promising to implement all six guarantees, he assured the House of job creation and self-employment schemes, saying, “We have already provided 57,000 jobs, launched self employment schemes worth Rs 9,000 crore, and released a job calendar.”

Bhatti said, “I did not enter politics for selfish gains. We are here to build an equal, just, and progressive Telangana.”