Assembly - Fresh Tender For Multi-Level Car Park at Charminar, No Takers The Last Two Times

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will call for fresh tenders for construction of a multi-level car park near Charminar, a facility that was planned as part of the Charminar Pedestrianization Project (CPP). This will be the third time that a tender would be called for building the car park at the Charminar Old Bus Stand as the previous two attempts had failed to elicit any interest from bidders for the project planned to be taken up under a public private partnership mode, the Legislative Assembly was informed on Thursday.

This information was provided in a written reply by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to a question from AIMIM MLAs on the current status of the pedestrianisation project.

With reference to an iconic pedestrians only bridge across Musi river at Afzalgunj, also part of the CPP, the House was informed that detailed engineering drawings were being vetted by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd., taking into account various parameters of the discharges in the river, as well as the proposed East-West corridor as part of the Musi rejuvenation project. Work on the bridge that is expected to come up close to the Salar Jung Museum, will begin once designs are finalized, the Chief Minister said in his reply.