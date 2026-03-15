Assault On Singer Rahul Sipligunj By Rohit Reddy’s Brother Resurfaces

Hyderabad: An old assault case involving Telugu singer Rahul Sipligunj at a pub in Gachibowli has resurfaced on social media after recent developments related to former BRS MLA Rohit Reddy testing positive for drugs on Saturday.

According to earlier case details, the Gachibowli police said that Rahul Sipligunj and four of his friends, including two women, had gone to Prism pub in 2020. Another group of five to six people, including Ritesh Reddy, was also present at the pub when the singer arrived.

Police said an argument broke out between the two groups at the venue. The singer later alleged that he was assaulted during the incident.

Speaking to the media at that time, Sipligunj said, “I don’t know these people. One of them is the brother of an MLA. He dashed into me, and I questioned them. As you see in videos, I was beaten up. I am told they have a political background. I went for treatment and later filed a complaint with the police.”

The incident had led to a case being registered by the Gachibowli police. The matter is now being circulated again on social media platforms following recent developments involving Rohith Reddy.