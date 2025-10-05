Aspirants Eye ZP Chief Posts In Nizamabad, Kamareddy

Nizamabad:Second-rung leaders are hopeful of becoming zilla parishad chairpersons in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. With the election schedule for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections announced, several aspirants have begun approaching MLAs and Assembly constituency in-charges to seek their support.

The Nizamabad Zilla Parishad chairperson post has been reserved for women from the Backward Classes (BC), while the Kamareddy chairperson post is allotted to the general category. Interestingly, the family members of both former and sitting MLAs have expressed interest in contesting the ZPTC elections and assuming chairperson roles.

In Nizamabad district, of the 31 ZPTC seats, 10 have been allotted to the general category, 13 to BCs, 5 to Scheduled Castes (SC), and 3 to Scheduled Tribes (ST). The reservations were determined based on the 2011 Census for SC and ST populations and the latest Census data for BCs. However, political rivals have alleged that some influential Congress leaders played a key role in finalising the reservation pattern.

Some forward community leaders from both the BJP and Congress had hoped for the Nizamabad chairperson post, but it went to a BC woman candidate. Women leaders, however, can contest not only in BC-reserved divisions but also in general and women-exclusive constituencies.

Of the 31 ZPTC seats, 23 are open for women, creating ample opportunities for female candidates to contest and secure leadership roles, depending on party support. In Kamareddy, the wife of a former MLA and the son of a sitting MLA are reportedly preparing to contest for the chairperson post.

Meanwhile, with 42 per cent reservation for BCs, all eyes are on the High Court, which is expected to announce its decision on October 8. Depending on the court’s ruling, a large number of BC candidates are expected to enter the fray.

Meanwhile, officials have intensified election arrangements in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts to ensure smooth conduct of the local body polls.