Ask Turncoat MLAs To Quit, Face Bypolls, KTR Challenges Revanth

Hyderabad:BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday said the 10 turncoat MLAs who won on party tickets and later joined the Congress were finding themselves neither here nor there, and the day was not far off when they would have to resign and face re-election.

Addressing a BRS public meeting Gadwal in Jogulamba-Gadwal district, Rama Rao called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to make the 10 turncoat MLAs resign and face byelections. “The condition of these MLAs is pitiable. Those MLAs may feel they are safe but the Supreme Court is serious on the defections. Irrespective of whatever Revanth and Congress may try, byelections are inevitable and when they are held, Congress and Revanth will be taught a befitting lesson by the people.”



On Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy who after winning on BRS ticket joined the Congress, Rama Rao said “he says different things to different people. To the Speaker, he says he is in the BRS. If he is the BRS, then why is he not here at this public meeting? He says he joined the Congress for Gadwal’s development. Has a single rupee come to the constituency in the last 22 months? Has a single welfare scheme promised by the Congress been implemented here? Why did Krishnamohan Reddy join the Congress? It is not for Gadwal’s but his own development,” Rama Rao said.



“But even before that, we will have elections to the local bodies. Gadwal has 37 wards and we must win from at least 30 and ensure BRS win in the municipality. Just because the MLA left the BRS and joined the Congress, that party may feel it is powerful. But the fact is both failed the district,” Rama Rao said.