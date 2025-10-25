Asifabad Co-operative Societies Deputy Registrar in ACB Net

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Rathod Bhikku, who is a Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Kumrambheem Asifabad district at a rented house in Mancheriral.

Initially, he demanded Rs.7 lakh and following the repeated requests of the complainant, he reduced the bribe to Rs.5 lakh and accepted an amount of Rs. 2 lakh bribe as first installment from the complainant for showing official favour.

The bribe was demanded to send a positive report to the committee for the reinstatement of the complainant from suspension, who was suspended on November 4, 2024 and to implement G.O. No. 44 pertaining to pay fixation and the billing of the complainant's pending increased salaries since April 2023.

The bribe was also demanded to issue an order to pay the suspension period allowances to the complainant since November 4, 2024 and not to take any action on the enquiry report, conducted against the complainant.

The tainted bribe amount of Rs.2 lakh was recovered from the possession of Bhikku, the ACB officials said, adding that the arrested officer performed his duties improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

The ACB officials produced Bhikku before the special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.