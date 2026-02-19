ASI Issues Notice on National Status for Ramappa Temple

Warangal: The Centre has initiated the process to declare the Ramappa Temple, also known as Sri Rudreshwara Swamy Temple, as a monument of national importance under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

In a notification issued through the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the ministry of culture announced its intent to bring the temple under central protection. The notification invites objections or suggestions from the public within two months from the date of issue. Representations are to be submitted to the director general of the ASI in New Delhi, and all objections received within the stipulated period will be examined before a final declaration.

The temple is located in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district and was inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2021.

Constructed in 1213 CE during the reign of Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva by his general Recherla Rudra, the temple is noted for being named after its sculptor, Ramappa. It is known for its Kakatiya-style architecture, intricate carvings and the use of lightweight “floating bricks”.

Officials stated that declaration as a monument of national importance would provide a stronger legal framework for conservation and regulation of activities in the surrounding protected and buffer zones.

A final notification is expected after completion of the two-month consultation process.