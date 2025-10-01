ASI Dies After Falling Under Train At Tandur Railway Station

Tandur: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) lost his life after accidentally slipping while boarding a train at Tandur railway station in Vikarabad district.



According to Vikarabad Railway SHO Hariprasad, the deceased has been identified as Maruti (49), a native of Marpalli in Chincholi taluk of Karnataka. He was serving as an ASI at JD Halli police station in Kalaburagi district.



On Tuesday night, around 11 p.m., Maruti was attempting to board the Yeshwantpur Express at Tandur station to report for duty. In the process, he accidentally slipped and fell under the train. Both his legs were crushed, leaving him unconscious.



Railway staff members Srinu and Nadeem rushed him to Tandur Government Hospital. Later, his family shifted him to a private hospital in Kalaburagi for better treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday.



The Railway Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

