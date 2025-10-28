 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Cyclone Preparedness in Telangana, AP, Odisha

Telangana
28 Oct 2025 3:46 PM IST

The key actions that included in the meeting were activation of divisional war rooms, readying essential materials, machinery, and manpower especially in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur divisions,

Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Cyclone Preparedness in Telangana, AP, Odisha
x
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday reviewed cyclone preparedness, directing railways to take precautionary measures in anticipation of cyclone Montha's impact on the East Coast, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana.

The key actions that included in the meeting were activation of divisional war rooms, readying essential materials, machinery, and manpower especially in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur divisions, monitoring train operations to minimize passenger inconvenience and ECoR, SCoR, and SCR zones to mobilize resources for emergency response and take necessary precautions.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
railway ministry Ashwini Vaishnaw Cyclone Montha cyclone preparedness telangana andhra pradesh news odisha 
India Southern States Telangana 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X