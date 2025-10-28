Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Cyclone Preparedness in Telangana, AP, Odisha

Hyderabad: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday reviewed cyclone preparedness, directing railways to take precautionary measures in anticipation of cyclone Montha's impact on the East Coast, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana.

The key actions that included in the meeting were activation of divisional war rooms, readying essential materials, machinery, and manpower especially in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur divisions, monitoring train operations to minimize passenger inconvenience and ECoR, SCoR, and SCR zones to mobilize resources for emergency response and take necessary precautions.



