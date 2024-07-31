Ashada Masam No Bar As Crowds Throng Sub-Registrar Offices Rush To Register Properties Before Fee Hike

Hyderabad: Sub-registrar offices (SROs) across the city, including those in Gachibowli, Gandipet, Rajendranagar, and Quthbullapur, witnessed heavy crowds on Wednesday as property buyers rushed to complete their registrations ahead of the proposed revision of land market values set to take effect from August 1.

In addition to the long queues at the SROs, document writers' establishments were packed with property buyers holding documents, eager to finalise their transactions.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, several property buyers explained that despite the upcoming auspicious Shravana Masam in the first week of August, they opted to register their properties on Wednesday to avoid the increased registration charges. It is customary for many Hindus to avoid starting new ventures during the current Ashada Masam.

"For our G+1 house built on a 150 square yards plot in Bairagiguda, we anticipate that the registration charges will increase by around Rs 1 lakh if we wait for the auspicious dates in mid and late August. So, we decided to get our property registered on Wednesday," said a person at the Rajendra Nagar SRO office.

A document writer from Narsingi said that he had been busy since morning with property buyers thronging to his place. "Most of them who visited my place said they are not ready to spend extra on additional registration charges, so they decided to get their property registered today," he said.

In addition to property buyers, some people registering gift deeds also visited the SRO offices to save on additional charges, which are comparatively lower than property purchase registration fees.