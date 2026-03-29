ASHA Workers Stage Protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:ASHA workers staged a protest at Indira Park on Saturday after overcoming restrictions imposed by authorities, as part of their Chalo Hyderabad call demanding a fixed monthly salary of ₹18,000 and resolution of pending issues.

The rally began from a UPHC near DBR Mills and moved towards Indira Park, where police stopped them, leading to heated arguments and scuffles. Several protesters, including leaders, reportedly sustained injuries. Thousands were detained and shifted to police stations across the city.



Union leaders alleged that permission for Dharna Chowk was initially assured but later denied, terming the move undemocratic. They claimed ASHA workers were detained at multiple locations across the State to prevent participation.



Workers said the Congress government had promised wage hikes and job security before coming to power, but despite repeated protests — including a February 23 rally and a 48‑hour agitation on March 16–17 — no action had been taken.



Criticising both present and past governments for neglect, they announced statewide rasta roko protests on highways on March 30 from 10 am to 11 am, warning of an indefinite strike during the monsoon if demands remain unmet.

