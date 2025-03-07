ASHA workers protest GPS tracking, low wages

Hyderabad: ASHA workers protested outside the district medical and health officer here on Thursday demanding the removal of the GPS tracking system, relief from excessive workload and implementation of fair wages. Under the banner of Telangana ASHA Workers Union (CITU), they submitted a representation outlining their long-standing grievances.

The protesters called the GPS tacking it intrusive and humiliating, particularly for women workers. “We are already overburdened and underpaid. Now, we are being monitored as if we are not to be trusted,” said union leader T. Yadamma.

Workers also raised concerns over unrealistic workload expectations, such as completing 200-300 non-communicable disease (NCD) screenings daily. They reminded officials that the commissioner had earlier assured them that antenatal care (ANC) targets would be removed. Additionally, ASHA workers are being asked to clean health centres, a task that does not fall under their responsibilities. The union demanded that officials issue clear instructions to stop this practice.

A key demand was a fixed salary of Rs 18,000 per month, along with PF, ESI benefits and job security. Protesters insisted the Telangana government must formally announce the revised pay scale in the upcoming Assembly Budget Session.

They also demanded promotion opportunities for ASHAs who have completed ANM training, implementation of previous government assurances, Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage and paid leave on Sundays and festivals, which was promised but never implemented. The union also sought Rs 5 lakh in retirement benefits, restrooms at hospitals, quality uniforms and timely payment of pending dues from past health programmes, including polio and leprosy surveys.