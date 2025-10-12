ASHA Workers Help Deliver Baby Boy in Auto

WARANGAL: In a bizarre yet heartwarming incident, a pregnant woman in labour gave birth to a healthy baby boy inside an autorickshaw on the roadside near Nellutla village in Jangaon district.

The delivery was successfully handled by three quick-thinking ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers after the scheduled 108 ambulance was delayed. The mother, Kanaka Lakshmi, 22, and her newborn son were later shifted safely to the Jangaon Mother and Child Health Centre.

A resident of Lingala Ghanpur mandal, Kanaka Lakshmi went into sudden labour. Her husband, Upendar, called the 108 emergency service but was informed of a delay. Family member Srisailam then decided to take her to the Jangaon MCH in his autorickshaw.

As they reached Nellutla village, her labour pains intensified. Knowing the local ASHA workers, Srisailam called them for help. The three workers, Aruna, Pushpa, and Uma, rushed to the spot, stopped the auto, and safely conducted the delivery inside the vehicle.

The ASHA workers said they were grateful for the government training that enabled them to handle the situation successfully. The mother and baby were later moved to the MCH hospital in the 108 ambulance that arrived shortly after the delivery.

Family members and locals expressed their gratitude to the ASHA workers and the auto driver for their timely response, which helped save both the mother and the child.