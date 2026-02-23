Asha Workers Demand Minimum Wages of Rs 18,000

Hyderabad: ASHA workers staged a protest through the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), demanding that the state government immediately fix a minimum wage of Rs 18,000 per month instead of the ongoing incentive. A group of workers visited officials at Koti, where one woman collapsed while entering the office. She was given first aid with fruit juice.

“Every month, we are asking for salaries along with representations. There is no timeline for when we get salaries, and we always submit our requests to the officers. We have not received this month’s salary yet,” said an Asha worker.

Among the key demands, the union called for fixing a minimum monthly salary of Rs 18,000, payment of pending arrears, implementation of ESI and EPF benefits, and provision of job security.