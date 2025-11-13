Asembli, a Space Bringing Together Technology, Culture Launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad recently witnessed the grand and successful launch of Asembli, a 40,000 sq. ft. experiential landmark founded by Nagineni Srikanth Rao.

Conceived as a space that brings together architecture, technology, gastronomy, and culture, Asembli is designed to redefine how Hyderabad celebrates. More than just a venue, it is an immersive destination that blends emotion, innovation, and artistry to create unforgettable experiences.

The launch event, held recently was a resounding success and drew an elite crowd from across the city. The evening was graced by prominent personalities including Sreeleela, Raja Dhondhy, Rupika Chopra, director Puri Jagannath, and director Bobby, among others. Guests were impressed by the stunning ambience, impeccable organization, and thoughtful hospitality that characterized the event.

From the moment guests entered, Asembli’s vision of merging technology and design came alive. The venue’s kinetic chandeliers, projection-mapped walls, and precision-engineered soundscapes transformed the atmosphere into an ever-evolving canvas of light and rhythm. A dome inspired by sacred geometry infused the space with positive energy, while a three-tier air purification system ensured comfort and wellness blended seamlessly with indulgence.

The highlight of the night was an electrifying performance by Thaman, whose powerful music and stage presence elevated the celebration. His performance had the audience on their feet, turning the launch into an evening to remember.

“My performance at the Asembli launch event was wonderful, the energy in the room was great and the crowd was extremely warm and welcoming. My personal experience at Asembli was positive and the launch itself was well-organized and successful. I thoroughly enjoyed being part of it.” — Thaman S

Adding to the magic, acclaimed chef Varun Inamdar curated a culinary journey that celebrated nostalgia with innovation. His menu transformed classic Indian flavors into globally inspired creations from Kerala-style ghee roast reimagined as a tikka to Rajasthani ker sangri reborn as a taco. Every dish reflected Asembli’s philosophy of creativity rooted in respect for tradition.

Guests and celebrities alike were unanimous in their praise for the event’s seamless execution and the overall experience. The warmth of the staff, the attention to detail, and the sensory-rich environment left an indelible impression on everyone who attended.

At its core, Asembli stands on five pillars Music, Culture, Entertainment, Immersive Technology and Food & Beverage creating a symphony of light, sound, scent and taste where architecture meets emotion and innovation meets art.

With this spectacular debut, Asembli has firmly established itself as Hyderabad’s newest statement to the world a place where hospitality transcends convention, where celebration meets sophistication, and where every gathering becomes a work of art.