Asaf Jahi Custodian to Host Holi Celebrations

Hyderabad:Raunaq Yar Khan, custodian of the Asaf Jahi dynasty, will host Holi celebrations at his Jubilee Hills estate on Tuesday. Continuing a tradition he says has been observed for over 50 years, he has invited people from different communities to join the festival of colours and share a community lunch at his private estate, H I G H, Road No. 5, Jubilee Hills.

He said the celebration aims to revive secular traditions associated with the Nizam era, recalling the legacy of the Sixth Nizam Mahbub Ali Khan. Along with colours and food, the programme will feature folk performances, religious rituals, and short talks on the significance of Holi.



In recent years, the event has also introduced expatriates and younger participants to Indian cultural traditions, with emphasis on “alcohol-free celebrations” and alternative recreation. This year, the initiative is supported by Jai Ho under the Jai Bharat platform, with Ramanamurty coordinating the religious aspects.

