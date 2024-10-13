Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he was devastated to hear the news of two deaths on the same day.

He condemned the murder of NCP MLA Baba Siddique and said that it reflects the deteriorating state of law and order in Maharashtra.

He tweeted: "May Allah grant him maghfirah. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

He also said that Prof. GN Sai Baba's death was also deeply concerning. His death was also partly a result of the UAPA that allows cops to keep you in prison for lengthy periods without any evidence.