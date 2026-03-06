Asad Questions MHA Move On Iran Preachers

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the notion behind the reported ministry of home affairs (MHA) advisory, indicating possible crackdown against pro-Iran radical preachers in India.

Responding to a news report on X that MHA has asked the states and Union territories to monitor inflammatory speeches and deploy rapid-response teams, Asad termed that the advisory exposes the Modi government’s double standards. “There is a baba (preacher) who has violated his bail conditions repeatedly and incited genocide against Muslims. The Central government itself funded a conference that called for the overthrow of India’s Constitution. The number of anti-Indian Muslim hate speeches specifically referencing Israel’s Gaza genocide increased since 2023. No advisory has ever been issued to counter anti-Muslim hate speech. In those cases, the Centre says that “law and order is a state subject,” he posted.