Asad Emphasises Love for Motherland

Hyderabad: Citing the Hadees, the sayings and actions of Prophet Muhammed, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that love for the motherland was an important and ingrained aspect of faith (‘iman’).

Speaking at the concluding day of a three-day seminar, ‘Contribution of Muslims in India’, Owaisi emphasised loyalty to the nation and said the Indian Constitution allowed Muslims to practice the Sharia.

He equated any deviation from loving one’s country with a compromise on faith. “Islam has the ingrained trait of love for one’s nation. Muslims are always attached with the motherland. Through the Hadees we know how important it is as a part of faith,” he said.

Listing out the names of Muslim scientists and discoverers, Owaisi said former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was not the only scientist from the community and there were numerous others recognised in the past. He said many Muslims had laid down their lives for the motherland.