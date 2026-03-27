Asad Backs AIUDF in Assam

Hyderabad:AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday officially extended his party’s support to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Owaisi confirmed the alliance following a request from AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal. The decision came after a meeting in Delhi on Thursday between Owaisi and Ajmal’s son, Abdul Rahman Ajmal. “My son Abdul Rahman Ajmal met AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. He will visit Assam on April 2 and 3. This will definitely benefit our party,” Badruddin Ajmal said in a video statement on Friday.



During his visit, Owaisi is expected to address at least eight public meetings over two days, including one in the Binnakandi constituency where Badruddin Ajmal is contesting. The alliance aims to consolidate minority votes in about 35 key constituencies across Assam, positioning the AIUDF as a significant regional force against both the BJP and Congress.



Earlier this month, AIMIM entered into a similar alliance with the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) in West Bengal. The latest move is seen as part of AIMIM’s wider effort to expand its influence in eastern India.

