ASA-BSF-SFI Alliance Wins Major Posts in UoH Elections

Hyderabad: At the University of Hyderabad (UoH) elections this year, the ASA-BSF-SFI alliance claimed victory in most major posts. A total of 5,165 students cast their votes for six key positions — president, vice-president, general secretary, joint secretary, cultural secretary, and sports secretary.

Umesh Ambedkar, doing his PhD in management studies, won the Presidential post for the ASA-BSF-DSU-SFI alliance. He defeated Akash Bhati, a former general secretary of the ABVP-HCU, by a narrow margin of 18 votes.

Akash Kumar, a candidate from the Centre for Comparative Literature, won the vice-president position with 1,323 votes. He defeated ABVP’s Pawana, a PhD student in Hindi, who secured 213 votes.

Nihad Sulaiman from the political science department won the general secretary post. Backed by the ASA-BSF-DSU-SFI alliance, he defeated ABVP’s K. Maruthi Sai Muni Yasaswi by 200 votes.

For cultural secretary, K.V. Krishnamurthy, an MVA Printmaking student from the fine arts department, won by a 179-vote margin over ABVP’s Sonia Das. Triveni, a doctoral candidate from sociology, took the joint secretary’s post with 1,435 votes, beating ABVP’s Mushaid Ahmed, who received 451.

NSUI candidate Mang Pi won the sports secretary position. He secured 1,233 votes, defeating ABVP’s candidate with 1,005 votes. This marked NSUI’s return to the University of Hyderabad union after a decade.

Nihad Sulaiman, the new general secretary, said the campus environment had been difficult. “The administration has often favoured the ABVP,” he said. “We worked with ASA, BSF, and DSU to make this victory possible.”