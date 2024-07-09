As KTR slams Rahul over defections, Revanth says BRS leaders in Delhi cozying up to BJP

Hyderabad: The BRS on Tuesday took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his silence on defection of BRS legislators to the ruling Congress in Telangana, and did so in New Delhi.

It was at a press conference in the national capital that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, accompanied by senior party leader and former minister T. Harish Rao, the party’s parliamentary party leader and Rajya Sabha member K.R. Suresh Reddy and others, accused Rahul Gandhi of double standards on defections.

However, Rama Rao and Harish Rao’s presence in New Delhi over the weekend also turned political with charges that their stay in the national capital was all about trying to make good with the BJP, and saving themselves. The BRS leaders during this trip, had also met with party MLC K Kavitha who is currently in Tihar jail in the Delhi liquor scam case, and were reported to be consulting legal experts on trying to bail her out.

The visit to Delhi by the BRS leaders came in handy for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who, addressing party workers in Mahbubnagar on Tuesday, said, “The BJP and the BRS said the Congress government will not last more than three months. Now BRS is down in the dumps. I warned them that if they come after Congress, they will not survive. Now KTR and Harish are in Delhi running around Modi asking the BJP to save them.”

Rama Rao and Harish Rao have been in New Delhi for the past few days, and according to the BRS working president, they have been consulting legal experts on the issue of defections, and if required, would approach the Supreme Court on the matter and even meet with the President of India.

At the press meet, Rama Rao said, “Rahul on the one hand, acts as if he is the protector of the Constitution, and on the other, is undermining its spirit. At a public meeting in Tukkuguda near Hyderabad, he declared that membership of defectors would be terminated, but now with BRS legislators defecting to Congress, he is silent on the issue.”

He alleged that Congress was planning to poach more BRS MLAs with approval of the All India Congress Committee. To a question on the BRS party admitting Congress MLAs and MLCs when it was in power, Rama Rao said there was a difference in merging of a group of MLAs from another party provided the number of such MLAs does not attract the Anti-Defection Law provisions. “It was the Congress which unveiled the practice of poaching MLAs from other parties and did so by luring some of BRS MLAs in 2004,” he said.