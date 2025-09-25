Arya Vaishya Sangam Holds Bathukamma Celebrations

Hyderabad: Bathukamma celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi continued in full swing on Wednesday, with the department of language and culture organising the festival for all ten days in traditional splendour.

On the fourth day, the State Arya Vaishya Sangam conducted the celebrations. Arya Vaishya women arranged Bathukammas and performed traditional dances. Among the participants were Sangeetha Natak Akademi chairperson Alekhya Punjala and cultural chairperson Vennela Gaddar, who also joined in playing Bathukamma.

A highlight of the evening was the monologue “Bathukammai Tirigi Vastumu” performed by Dr Sandhya Viplav. The play, which evoked the martyrs of Telangana, conveyed the message that those who sacrificed their lives in the statehood movement—from the armed struggle to the later phase—were returning as Bathukammas, leaving the audience deeply moved.

AIIMS holds health check-up camp

Hyderabad: As part of the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' initiative, the Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) of the department of Community medicine and family medicine, AIIMS Bibinagar, organised a non-communicable disease (NCD) screening camp for residents of Dharmaram Village, Thurkapally Mandal, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Wednesday.

The camp began with a health talk delivered by interns and residents regarding prevention of diabetes, hypertension, breast cancer and oral cancer. The talk aimed to address the female participants. All the attendees were then screened for common NCDs including measurement of Blood Pressure (BP) and Random Blood Sugar (RBS). Around 120 individuals were screened.

Among them, 15 were found to be hypertensive and 19 had elevated blood sugar, suggestive of diabetes. All the participants screened positive were further directed for medication, diet and lifestyle management.

Mahila Bhavan inaugurated in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The Mahila Bhavan built at a cost of `93.50 lakh at NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills was inaugurated on Wednesday. The foundation stone for the new Anganwadi building in the same ward that will be built with an estimated cost of Rs.29.8 lakh was also being laid.While the Mahila Bhavan, state-of-the-art facility, will offer skill development, entrepreneurship programmes and community support and will serve as a beacon for women’s growth, the new Anganwadi Bhavan will enhance early childhood care.The construction of Mahila Bhavan was put on hold for 15 years due to some legal dispute, but finally it has been inaugurated on Wednesday.

Ministers D. Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and others participated in the inauguration. “The state government had undertaken many welfare and development programmes with the aim to women empowerment,” Seethakka saidPonnam Prabhakar said the distribution of fine rice to the poor, Indiramma houses, free bus travel and zero-interest loans were being provided to women's groups.

20 LGBTQ quota job seekers get GHMC training

Hyderabad: The first batch of training for 20 job-seekers under the LGBTQ category has been completed and they will soon be assisted with job opportunities and career growth pathways.

The state government and 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) – a UN-accredited non-profit foundation) has join hands with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to execute the task.

Along with Queer Bandhu (NGO), the initiative reaffirms Telangana’s commitment to nurturing inclusive, future-ready communities, said the GHMC in a press release.

“These initiatives reflect Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision of building an equitable, progressive, and innovation-driven Telangana. GHMC stands committed to supporting such inclusive programmes,” said the Corporation's commissioner R.V. Karnan.

Agency fails to clear garbage, penalised

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has penalised Re Sustainability Limited (formerly known as Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd) for negligence in sanitation works. GHMC Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanthi has imposed the penalty on the agency for failing to remove garbage (GVP) on Alijapur Road promptly. During daily inspections, it was observed that garbage along Alijapur Road, near Karwan and Jubilee Hills circles, was left unattended for days, spreading across nearly 200 meters. This led to public inconvenience and unhygienic conditions. Despite repeated instructions, the agency failed to act responsibly, forcing GHMC to impose the penalty. GHMC reiterated that strict action will continue against negligence by sanitation agencies to ensure the timely clearance of garbage and safeguard public health. Meanwhile, GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan has issued strict instructions to all zonal commissioners (ZCs) and deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure there is no manual scavenging in drains under any circumstances. He emphasised that sanitation should be carried out only through mechanized methods and under safe working conditions. The commissioner directed that all garbage vulnerable point and garbage clearance must be closely monitored by DCs and ZCs and instructed the formation of a separate dedicated team for sanitation management in every zone to ensure effective cleanliness and safety. He further warned that serious action will be initiated against lapses in sanitation management.