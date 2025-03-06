Arvind rebukes Revanth for comments against Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Finding fault with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sympathetic towards Telangana but union minister G. Kishan Reddy was objecting to release of central funds to state, Nizamabad Lok Sabha member D. Arvind on Wednesday pointed out that the NDA overnment had provided maximum funds to Telangana.

Speaking to media persons, Arvind said that he had strived to bring two Jawahar Navodaya schools to the combined Nizamabad district and had urged all MLAs to set up such schools in district headquarters. However, the Congress government expressed their willingness to provide land belonging to Nizam Sugars by sending false details related to the land.

"The government allocated Nizam Sugars land to Jawahar Navodaya indicating that it was not inclined to re-open the factory," he said.

Arvind contended that anti-incumbency in the state was a major factor in the election of two BJP MLCs. The government's BC caste census is a failure, he said, and added that data of at least 90 lakh people was missing in the caste census reports.