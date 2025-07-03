Arvind Kumar Appears Before ACB In Formula E Race Case

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar appeared before the ACB in connection with the Formula e race case.

For the third time, he was appearing before the ACB as he was facing allegations for transferring money in the case when he was Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department during the BRS regime.

Presently, he is working as Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Revenue (Disaster Management) department. The ACB booked the case against him for transferring money without the consent of the Cabinet. The ACB has already questioned BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) in the same case.

In the FIR, the ACB declared him as A2 in the case while KTR as A1 and BLN Reddy, the then Chief Engineer, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and presently retired from service. The case was booked under Sections under Sections 13 (1) (a) read with 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 and Section 409 read with 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC).