Arvind Demands Kishan, Bandi to Spearhead for CBI Probe into Phone Tapping Scandal

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Monday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of being in cahoots with the family of BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao family and demanded that Union ministers from the state — Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay — use their offices to push for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry to unearth the full truth.

In a social media post, Arvind highlighted the urgent need for the Telangana BJP to demand a central investigation into the gross violation of privacy and democratic rights. “As an elected Member of Parliament, I refuse to tolerate my phone calls, even my bedrooms and bathrooms, being illegally bugged. This is not mere political vendetta, it is outright criminal persecution,” Arvind declared.

He further alleged a relentless campaign of harassment and physical attacks against him since 2019, orchestrated by the Chandrashekhar Rao family using the state machinery as their personal spy network.

The BJP MP’s public call to action, which bypassed party forums, exposed simmering internal tensions within the BJP. He singled out Sanjay, urging him to leverage his position as the minister of state for home to ensure that the phone tapping scandal receives a serious and impartial probe. He also vowed to escalate the matter by writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union home minister Amit Shah, demanding strict punitive action and a transparent investigation.

Kishan Reddy has already been vocal, demanding a judicial inquiry into the scandal, pointing fingers at the former BRS government for orchestrating extensive phone tapping of BJP leaders, activists, businessmen, and officials.

Kishan Reddy has condemned the misuse of phone tapping, normally reserved for national security reasons, as a tool for blackmail and political intimidation. He has called out the “mafia-like” behavior of certain police officers involved and insisted on a thorough probe by central agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

This scandal has ignited a fierce political firestorm, with the BJP relentlessly accusing the BRS leadership of weaponising state surveillance to suppress opposition voices and manipulate elections. The demand for a CBI probe is gaining momentum as the only credible path to expose the full extent of this abuse of power and deliver justice to the victims.