Aruna urges bypass road for Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: BJP MP DK Aruna has urged Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, to grant administrative clearance for the construction of a bypass road aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in Mahbubnagar town and enhancing connectivity to National Highways 176 and 176(N).

In a statement, Aruna revealed that she, along with local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, met Gadkari in Delhi and explained the benefits of the proposed bypass road. They emphasised that its construction would not only improve connectivity to surrounding villages but also boost industrial development in the region by strengthening the link between Hyderabad and Raichur in Karnataka.

Aruna also pointed out that the bypass would provide easier access for farmers to transport agricultural produce to market yards, benefiting local communities.