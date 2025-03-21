 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Aruna urges bypass road for Mahbubnagar

Telangana
DC Correspondent
21 March 2025 12:13 AM IST

Aruna pointed out that the bypass would provide easier access for farmers to transport agricultural produce to market yards, benefiting local communities

Aruna urges bypass road for Mahbubnagar
x
BJP MP DK Aruna with Nitin Gadkari and MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy. (By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: BJP MP DK Aruna has urged Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, to grant administrative clearance for the construction of a bypass road aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in Mahbubnagar town and enhancing connectivity to National Highways 176 and 176(N).

In a statement, Aruna revealed that she, along with local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, met Gadkari in Delhi and explained the benefits of the proposed bypass road. They emphasised that its construction would not only improve connectivity to surrounding villages but also boost industrial development in the region by strengthening the link between Hyderabad and Raichur in Karnataka.

Aruna also pointed out that the bypass would provide easier access for farmers to transport agricultural produce to market yards, benefiting local communities.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DK Aruna nitin gadkari Bypass national highway 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X