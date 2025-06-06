Aruna Alleges Commission-Raj in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP vice president and Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna on Saturday alleged that a commission-raj chain system was thriving in Telangana, where bills were being cleared only after a 30 per cent commission was paid. She said the government had become notorious for ‘RR Tax’ and criticised the cabinet for failing to take key decisions during its five-hour meeting on Thursday.

“When employees are demanding the release of five pending dearness allowances, the Cabinet approved just one. Is this not cheating the employees? The Chief Minister should feel ashamed,” she said, demanding the government clear the remaining dues. Aruna alleged that contractors were unwilling to bid for key projects in Telangana due to non-payment of long-pending bills. “The state government is now trying to attract contractors from other states,” she said.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office in Nampally, Aruna demanded a public hearing and consultations with farmers with regard to the ethanol factory row in Alampur. She also called for a review of the detailed project report (DPR) for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme.

Citing inputs that she said she had received, Aruna said the government was planning to increase the capacity of the Gudem Doddi minor irrigation project under Nettampadu. “This will not benefit farmers. Instead, the government should construct reservoirs using Jurala waters,” she suggested.

Aruna also took part in the BJP’s new outreach initiative, ‘BJP Bharosa,’ held at the party office. The programme aims to understand public grievances and coordinate with officials and BJP representatives to ensure swift redress. She received petitions from people across Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Peddapalli and Nagarkurnool.