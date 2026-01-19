'Arrive Alive' Road Safety Drive

HYDERABAD: Saifabad traffic police organised an ‘Arrive Alive’ campaign, part of an ongoing statewide drive, at the at Lumbini Park on Saturday. Saifabad traffic inspector Madhusudan appealed to citizens to pledge strict adherence to road safety rules. He urged participants to demonstrate their commitment by giving a missed call to 9240015225, through which they would receive a 'certificate of commitment'.

Traffic officials cautioned that talking on mobile phones while driving is extremely dangerous. They warned that driving with a bent neck while using a cellphone could lead to fatal accidents and irreversible loss of life.

Officials called upon the public to treat road safety as a social responsibility, stressing that following traffic rules not only saves one’s own life but also protects others on the road, according to a press release issued by city traffic police.

Man Kills Friend Over ₹22 Dispute in Medak District

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old man murdered his friend over a dispute over ₹22 during a drinking bout in Ananthasagar of Chegunta mandal, Medak district. Police identified the victim as Mohammed Siraj, and the accused as Mahesh Kumar Verma, both from Uttar Pradesh. During the Sankranti festival, while consuming alcohol, Mahesh asked Siraj to repay the ₹22 he owed him.

“This led to an argument between the two. In a drunken rage, Mahesh forcefully slammed Siraj’s head with a stone. Siraj sustained serious injuries and died on the spot,” a police officer said. The police registered a case regarding the incident. Mahesh during questioning confessed to committing the murder. The police arrested Mahesh on Sunday in connection.

Investigators confirmed that the fatal quarrel stemmed from the repayment dispute, aggravated by intoxication.

Liquor Shop Owners Protest MLA's Orders

HYDERABAD: Hours after Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy directed liquor shop owners to follow his imposed timings rather than those stipulated by the excise department, the shop owners lodged a complaint with district officials on Sunday. Officials said they would examine the issue on Monday.

According to liquor shop owners, they met the MLA at his camp office in Munugode, where he insisted on enforcing special timings. Raj Gopal Reddy told them there was “absolutely no question of compromising under any circumstances” on his order.

The MLA advised traders not to ruin people’s health for the sake of business. He urged them to end the practice of morning drinking, stating that wine shops should open only after 1 pm and permit rooms after 6 pm. He added that drunk driving cases could be increased in the constituency if necessary, stressing that the aim was to ensure people work during the day and drink only in the evening.

When approached, excise officials said shops could continue to operate as per policy timings from 10 am to 11 pm, and that the matter would be looked into on Monday.