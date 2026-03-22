Arrests Awaited in Moinabad Drugs Case

Hyderabad: Police probing the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case involving former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, TDP MP Putta Mahesh and several real estate businessmen said no fresh arrests have been made so far, though efforts continue to trace the alleged supplier of narcotics.

Investigators told Deccan Chronicle that while inputs suggested a repeat offender may be involved, no individual has yet been identified or apprehended. “Teams are working on leads, but no arrest has been made so far. Our teams have been moving across the country,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the police petition seeking 10‑day custody of the three accused was deferred to March 23.

On March 14, acting on a tip‑off, the EAGLE team along with Moinabad police raided a farmhouse belonging to Rohith Reddy. Eleven persons were detained, of whom six later tested positive for drug consumption, including cocaine and suspected MDMA.

Police earlier told the court that custody was required to probe whether the case involved mere consumption or wider drug networks. All evidence is currently under examination.