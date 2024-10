Hyderabad: Senior congress leaders led by Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements to be made for the meeting with Musi River catchment area farmers at Shubham convention hall in Nagole on October 5.



The meeting is organized with a slogan - Protect Musi River and Save Farmers. A large number of farmers from erstwhile Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts apart from Hyderabad were expected to take part in the day-long meeting.