HYDRAA Reclaims 200 Acres Land So Far: Ranganath

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath announced that the agency has reclaimed 200 acres of land. Speaking at a media conference on Saturday during the release of HYDRAA’s annual report, Ranganath highlighted the agency’s achievements and ongoing initiatives.

He stated that HYDRAA’s actions have significantly increased public awareness regarding illegal constructions in Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones. “People are now more cautious when purchasing new plots and flats,” he said.

The commissioner revealed that HYDRAA has so far protected eight ponds and 12 parks. “We are leveraging technology to delineate the boundaries and buffer zones for ponds. Satellite images are being collected in coordination with NRSE, and we will also use aerial drone images. Additionally, steps have been taken to geo-fence government lands, and we are compiling images from 2000 to 2024 to track changes in pond areas,” he explained.

HYDRAA has received 5,800 complaints this year, most of which pertain to unauthorized structures in municipalities. Ranganath stressed that HYDRAA’s primary mission is to protect lands, ponds, and parks from encroachments, not merely to carry out demolitions.

In coordination with Kirloskar, the agency is addressing issues related to drains and implementing flood prevention measures. Ranganath also mentioned that HYDRAA has appealed to the government for a Doppler radar to facilitate accurate weather forecasting.

“We plan to set up an FM channel to provide real-time weather updates and related information to the public,” he added.