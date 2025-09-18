Arogyasri Continues As Usual: Telangana Govt

Hyderabad:While the Telangana government has claimed that around 87 per cent of private hospitals are continuing services under the Rajiv Aarogyasri insurance scheme, the Telangana Network Hospitals Association (TNHA) has maintained that all hospitals in its network have completely withdrawn.

According to government data, 87 per cent of private and corporate hospitals are still providing treatment under Aarogyasri, with only 13 per cent halting services after TNHA gave a strike call from midnight of September 16. Aarogyasri CEO Udaya Kumar appealed once again to hospitals to continue medical services, revealing that 799 surgeries were registered on Wednesday, against a daily average of 844 surgeries over the past two weeks. Officials said arrangements have been made at government hospitals to ensure patients do not face inconvenience. Of the 477 hospitals empanelled, 415 have continued services while 62 have stopped.



However, TNHA president V. Rakesh contradicted the government’s claim, stating that all 330 hospitals under their association have suspended Aarogyasri services. “The strike will continue indefinitely until the government clears our pending dues of around ₹1,400 crore,” he said.