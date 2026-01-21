Army Truck Crushes School Student to Death in RK Puram; Mother Escapes with Injuries

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old student Nizen Tamang of Army Public School in RK Puram in Secunderabad was crushed to death under the wheels of a military truck on Wednesday morning.

Neelang Tamang and her son Nizen Tamang were on the way to Army Public School on a two-wheeler around 7.30 am from their residence at Officer’s Colony. They were about to reach the school within a couple of minutes when the accident occurred.

The two-wheeler and a military truck were proceeding parallel on the RK Puram Road. However, Neelang, who was driving the vehicle accidentally, skidded after which she fell down and in the process the boy came under the front wheels of the truck.

Death was instant for the boy, while his mother escaped with injuries. She is undergoing treatment at the military hospital in Trimulgherry, said Neredmet Sub-Inspector G Chandrasekhar.

The boy’s father Sangam Tamang, who is also working in the Indian army, is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir. A message was already sent to him after the incident.

Chandrasekhar said they were yet to ascertain the cause of the accident. “When both the two-wheeler and army truck were proceeding parallel, how could Neelang’s vehicle skid on the road? We will inspect the spot once again to know the exact reasons behind the incident,” he said, adding that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.