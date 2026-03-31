Army Extends Recruitment Deadline

Hyderabad:The Indian Army has extended the registration deadline for its recruitment year 2027 intake to April 10, giving candidates an additional 10 days to apply.

The notification, originally issued on February 13, had set April 1 as the last date for registration. Officials said the extension is meant to allow more eligible candidates to complete their applications.



Candidates have been advised to check eligibility criteria, including age, educational qualifications and physical standards, before applying through the official website.



The Army said the recruitment process is fully automated and based on merit, with no role for intermediaries. “Candidates are advised not to fall for touts or fraudulent agents,” the release said.

