Army Chief to Review Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy

Hyderabad: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi will review the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal near here on June 14.

The CGP of the 215th course will commemorate the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a defence release said.

General Dwivedi, reviewing officer (RO) for the parade, will confer the President's Commission to the graduating trainees, it said. The ceremony includes presentation of wings upon successful completion of training by flight cadets of the IAF, officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and one officer from a friendly foreign country.

The flight cadet from the flying branch who stands first in the order of merit will be awarded the coveted President's Plaque as well as the Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour and will command the parade.

The President's Plaque will be awarded to the flight cadet standing first in the overall order of merit in the ground duty branches.

The event will include a display by the Akash Ganga team and Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) to mark the beginning of the event, and interspersed with fly-pasts by Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft.

The aerial displays by SU-30 MK-I, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will form major attractions of the ceremony, the release added.