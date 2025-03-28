Army chief stresses on 5 key pillars between tri-services

Hyderabad: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi stressed the importance of the five pillars of transformation — technology absorption, structural changes, human resource development and increased cohesion — between the three services, as part of the Indian Army’s vision to become a future-ready combat force that is technologically advanced, self-reliant and capable of handling complex challenges.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC-20) at the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, Gen. Dwivedi outlined the need for a shift from a process-driven approach to one driven by outcomes, focusing on measuring effectiveness rather than just performance. He explained the three phases of military transformation — Era of Transition, Era of Consolidation and Era of Control.

The HDMC saw the participation of 167 officers, including 14 from foreign nations. The programme is designed to equip senior officers with strategic foresight, management expertise and decision-making skills essential for higher defence leadership.

Officers were felicitated for their outstanding performance in the course. The ceremony was attended by senior military officials, faculty members.