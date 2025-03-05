Army and other multiple agencies continue rescue operations in SLBC tunnel

Hyderabad: The Indian Army, in coordination with multiple agencies, continues its dedicated efforts in Operation Srisailam Tunnel to facilitate critical restoration work. A night shift team, along with other agencies, proceeded to the tunnel yesterday evening and is expected to return shortly. Meanwhile, the morning shift team commenced operations at 7.50 am today to sustain momentum in the ongoing efforts.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, Defence spokesperson said that the Engineering Task Force (ETF) was actively assisting in key operations, including dewatering, desilting, removal of debris, erection of conveyor belts, cutting of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), and shifting of TBM parts and other heavy equipment. The Indian army has deployed two excavators to support these crucial tasks.

The Indian army remains committed to ensuring the success of this operation in collaboration with all stakeholders involved, the statement added.



